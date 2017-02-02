Focusing on Media Preview Day at the AutoShow

TORONTO, Ont. (February 1, 2017) — Media Preview Day of the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow is getting a new, sharper focus with an increasingly global profile.

To accommodate an ever-growing number of brands in the AutoShow, and the rapidly transforming needs of the digital world, Media Preview Day will present a program that creates opportunities for manufacturers to share their stories in a tighter presentation format, giving media added time to revisit their highlight vehicles and stories for deeper examination.

“The media is rapidly evolving, and the Canadian International AutoShow is working to keep up with the changes,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “Deadlines in today’s media are immediate. Reporters and social media influencers are giving us quick hits as events happen – so our format should adjust to this new reality.”

A new, faster paced media day format will see 20 manufacturers present new products around the AutoShow before early-afternoon is out. The Canadian International AutoShow will feature 41 new Canadian vehicle premieres, including two North American reveals highlighted by the first global public showcase of the Aston Martin AM-RB 001 hypercar concept. In all, 16 concept vehicles – five more than 2016 — and 29 electric, hybrid or alternative fuel vehicles will be highlighted among the more than 1,000 cars and light trucks on display.

(A full schedule for Media Preview Day can be found in the Backgrounder, below.)

Media Day sponsor KPMG, a Canadian leader in delivering audit, tax and advisory services, is thrilled to be back supporting the Canadian International AutoShow during such an important anniversary year for our country.

“It’s incredible to think Canada and the automobile here in Canada are both celebrating 150 years, and that the electric car — our country’s first electric vehicle designed and built in Toronto in the late 1800s — is seeing a rebirth,” says Peter Hatges, National Sector Leader, Automotive, KPMG in Canada. “Cars are more wired and connected than ever before, and automated driving is becoming a reality. We’re pleased to speak with members of the media about these ideas and what will drive the country forward at the AutoShow – O Canada indeed.”

Need to Know:

There will be two media registration offices: In Room 204 off the main lobby of the North Building, just inside the Front Street entrance, and on the 600 level in the South Building near the entrance from the south parking garage.

Media registration offices will close at 2 pm on February 16 th . Once these offices are closed, the media office will be found in Room 712 on the 700 Level of the South Building.

There will be a media working centre and a media lounge provided on the 700 Level of the South Building (rooms 711 and 709 respectively) during Media Preview Day on February 16 th .

Parking on media day is available in both the north and south parking garages of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Parking passes for the day will be provided in both media registration offices.

Media Day is sponsored by KPMG together with Canadian Black Book and Castrol.

Interested media can register at www.autoshow.ca/media-registra tion.

The Canadian International AutoShow will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between February 17th and 26th. Please visit autoshow.ca for more information. Follow us on Instagram @cdnintlautoshow, Like us on Facebook and join the conversation on Twitter @autoshowcanada with the hashtags #AutoShowOhCanada and #CIAS2017.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country’s largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. Boasting more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles, the 2017 AutoShow is helping celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by showcasing Canadian collectors in each feature of the show. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.autoshow.ca.





