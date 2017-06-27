Free City Program Gets Kids Outside This Summer

In its fourth year, Let’s Play in the Park is a City-run program that encourages kids ages six to 12 to be more active outdoors.

This free, supervised, nine-week drop-in program is offered from July 3 to September 1 at 13 parks throughout Mississauga. The program is operated by qualified leaders trained in the HIGH FIVE® principles of healthy child development.

Kids take part in recreation activities such as organized games, sports, arts and crafts and nature skills exploration.

What:

Let’s Play in the Park

Who:

Kids ages six to 12

When/Where:

Monday to Friday from July 3 to September 1, 2017 (exception date August 7)

*Park closures are weather permitting.



Cost:

Free – registration is not required.

A parent or guardian must sign the forms below in order for their child to participate. Forms must be completed ahead of time and given to City program staff at the park.



