Free City Program Gets Kids Outside This Summer 

Posted: 10:59 am, June 27, 2017 by admin
mississauga

In its fourth year, Let’s Play in the Park is a City-run program that encourages kids ages six to 12 to be more active outdoors.

This free, supervised, nine-week drop-in program is offered from July 3 to September 1 at 13 parks throughout Mississauga. The program is operated by qualified leaders trained in the HIGH FIVE® principles of healthy child development.  

Kids take part in recreation activities such as organized games, sports, arts and crafts and nature skills exploration.

What:
Let’s Play in the Park

Who:
Kids ages six to 12

When/Where:
Monday to Friday from July 3 to September 1, 2017 (exception date August 7)

9 a.m. to noon Brickyard Park

Ceremonial Green Park

Clarkson Park

Forest Glen Park

Rosebush Common Park

Union Park

Victory Park
 

 

1 to 4 p.m.

 

 Brookmede Park

Community Common

Huron Heights Park

Lisgar Fields

Neebin Park

Serson Park

*Park closures are weather permitting.

Cost: 
Free – registration is not required.

A parent or guardian must sign the forms below in order for their child to participate. Forms must be completed ahead of time and given to City program staff at the park. 

