Free Mississauga Online Business Directory is Now Available

The City of Mississauga has launched a new online business directory offering free digital access to nearly 15,000 Mississauga businesses.

The directory is available on the City’s Open Data; a site that provides public information about Mississauga in an accessible, structured and useful format.

“The business directory is a popular tool. It’s used by both small and medium-sized businesses in Mississauga to generate lists, leads and connections within our community,” said Susan Amring, Director, Economic Development. “By moving the directory online, we’re making sure the information is up-to-date and widely available.”

The new Mississauga Business Directory is:

• Free

• Accessible

• Interactive

• Mobile-friendly

New online functions include:

• Multiple download options

• Multi-view capabilities

• Quick search fields

• Digital map of businesses in Mississauga

“Each year, a survey of Mississauga businesses will be conducted by the City’s Policy Planning Department to update the directory and ensure it remains an excellent resource for our community,” added Amring.



