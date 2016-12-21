Fucale Set to Regain Team Canada Magic at Spengler Cup 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that Beast netminder Zachary Fucale has been named to Team Canada for the upcoming 2016 Spengler Cup, taking place in Davos, Switzerland from December 26 through 31.

Fucale, 21, was one of the 23 players named to the club by Hockey Canada on Tuesday afternoon and is the lone player in the ECHL to be named to the squad. The Spengler Cup is the oldest club tournament in the world and Fucale will once again be wearing the maple leaf on his chest when the tournament kicks off on December 26 as Team Canada takes on HC Dinamo Minsk at 2:15 PM.

The Spengler Cup will certainly not be the first time that the Rosemere, Quebec native will suit up for Team Canada. Fucale was a mainstay on Team Canada’s World Junior squad in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and helped win the gold medal in 2015 while posting the best goaltending numbers in the tournament, including a stellar 1.20 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.

Fucale and his Team Canada teammates are hoping to collect Canada’s 14th title in the prestigious event as Canada has the opportunity to win back-to-back championships for the first time since the 2002 and 2003 tournaments.