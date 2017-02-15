Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, February 16, 2017
You are here: Home » Community » GQ magazine: Jagmeet Singh, incredibly well-dressed rising star
  • Follow Us!

GQ magazine: Jagmeet Singh, incredibly well-dressed rising star 

Posted: 1:12 pm, February 15, 2017 by admin
Courtesy: Jagmeet Singh's Official Facebook
Courtesy: Jagmeet Singh's Official Facebook

DESK REPORT
BRAMPTON – Jagmeet Singh was featured
in GQ magazine and called Singh “incredibly
well-dressed rising star in Canadian
politics. When asked if is thinking to “take on
Justin Trudeau in Canadian federal politics?”
he replied: “Well done. It’s something I’m
considering. My name was initially put forward
with, what I thought, was something of
a fluke. I’m a provincial politician, so I didn’t
think it was a serious thing. I was honoured,
but I haven’t decided yet.” The 38-year-old criminal
layer cum politician Singh discusses serious issues
such as racism and the deadly mosque attack in Quebec
City. He said he will keep on speaking “about things like
unfairness, injustice, poverty, and inequality in the public sphere.”

Jagmeet Singh NDP2

Related posts:

Posted in:  Community, Uncategorized