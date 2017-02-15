GQ magazine: Jagmeet Singh, incredibly well-dressed rising star

Courtesy: Jagmeet Singh's Official Facebook

DESK REPORT

BRAMPTON – Jagmeet Singh was featured

in GQ magazine and called Singh “incredibly

well-dressed rising star in Canadian

politics. When asked if is thinking to “take on

Justin Trudeau in Canadian federal politics?”

he replied: “Well done. It’s something I’m

considering. My name was initially put forward

with, what I thought, was something of

a fluke. I’m a provincial politician, so I didn’t

think it was a serious thing. I was honoured,

but I haven’t decided yet.” The 38-year-old criminal

layer cum politician Singh discusses serious issues

such as racism and the deadly mosque attack in Quebec

City. He said he will keep on speaking “about things like

unfairness, injustice, poverty, and inequality in the public sphere.”





