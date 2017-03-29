Gurcharan Garry Bhaura acclaimed TREB President-Elect

The first South-Asian to be named President of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO (March 24, 2017) – Gurcharan “Garry” Bhaura, Broker of Record for Century 21 President Realty has been acclaimed President-Elect for Toronto Real Estate Board serving over 47,000 Realtors in the Greater Toronto market.

“It is quite an honour to represent the largest organized real estate association in the world. I never thought my journey as a licensed Realtor would bring me to this place, but I am humbled to be chosen for this position,” said Gurcharan Garry Bhaura. “Thank you TREB members, colleagues, for supporting me as I fulfil my dreams and aspirations of being TREB’s first South Asian President of Indian origin in TREB’s almost 100 year history.”

Don Kottick, President of the Real Estate Institute of Canada stated, “I have watched Garry’s rapid ascension in organized Real Estate in Canada and witnessed his achievement of becoming one of the most respected, high profile business leaders in the industry.”

Gurcharan (Garry) Bhaura is a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada (FRI) and is also Founder Director/Vice President with the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) – Toronto Chapter; and a sitting Board member of the Real Estate Institute of Canada – Toronto Chapter.

Mr. Bhaura previously served as Chair of TREB’s Buyer Representation Services Ad Hoc Committee and as a Member of the Leadership Committee and Member of TREB Realtor Quest Task Force. Most recently, he served as Chair of TREB’s Condominium Committee and as Vice Chair of the MLS® Committee. Mr. Bhaura is currently serving as a Chair of Member Communications Committee and Vice Chair of Government Relations Committee, Chair of the Affordable Housing sub-committee.

Mr. Bhaura has served 4 years as a TREB Board of Director. Through his work on TREB’s Board of Directors, Mr. Bhaura has heightened the awareness of value of REALTORS® and contributed to efforts in safeguarding and enhancing the Multiple Listing Service®. He is also an active member of the community, contributing to local charities such as Easter Seals and others.



