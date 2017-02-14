Hazel McCallion Day Community Reception

To mark the inaugural Hazel McCallion Day in Ontario, Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Mississauga-Brampton South MPP Amrit Mangat will host a community reception ceremony with former Mayor McCallion, Council, dignitaries and members of the community today.

February 14 is former Mayor McCallion’s birthday. MPP Mangat’s legislation, Bill 16 the Hazel McCallion Day Act, enjoyed support from all parties and became law in December 2016.

Community Reception Details:

Today – Tuesday, February 14, 2017

1:00PM-3:00PM

Speeches: 1:15PM

Photo Opportunity (1:35PM)

Mississauga Civic Centre (City Hall) – The Great Hall (Main Floor)

300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON L5B 3C1

Parking is available underground and at street level

As part of Canada 150 festivities, Paul Damaso, Director, Culture Division, from the City of Mississauga, will discuss plans for the “Do Your Homework” exhibit – a planned exhibit as part of the City’s Canada 150 initiatives to be formally unveiled on April 12, 2017 – highlighting Mayor McCallion’s notable accomplishments during her 36 year tenure as Mississauga’s chief magistrate.

Mayor Crombie concluded “I invite the entire community to come together to join Council and MPP Mangat to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Hurricane Hazel – a larger than life public servant who shaped Mississauga’s future and always put our community first.”





