SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES -APRIL 17TH 2017
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has reached India and held meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder called Sajjan Khalistani sympathizer and refused to meet him. In reply Sajjan said while in India his focus will remain on strengthening Canada-India relations. However, various political parties have welcomed Sajjan’s visit to Indis saying he will be given proper protocol. But Congress leaders Bittu and Gurjit Singh along with other senior Congress leaders have asked Sajjan to explain the allegations and asked other political parties to refrain from supporting him. According to Sajjan’s itinerary, during his trip from April 17 to 23, he will visit Chandigarh and Amritsar besides Mumbai. In Punjab, Sajjan will visit the Golden Temple and civil society organizations. In Chandigarh, he will inaugurate the new office of the consulate-general of Canada. His itinerary however does not include a stopover at his native village of Bambeni in Hoshiarpur district, which his parents and sister are visiting. On this occasion Punjabis want help from Harjit Sajjan for resuming Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver flights.
- Over the weekend MPP Harinder Malhi gave an exclusive interview to on Channel Y where she mentioned that her motion on 1984 is different than Jagmeet Singh. It talks about truth and reconciliation and is not for political gains in elections in 2018. Malhi said she brought the motion after listening to her constituents. Though the Indian government rejected her motion saying it is misguided and even Captain Amarinder listed her as a Khalistani sympathiser, Malhi said she is a Sikh and have those values.
- Sikhs for Justice have filed a defamation law suit against Capt Amarinder for calling it ISI agents. The organisation has said such a labeling has damaged their reputation.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said: The spirit and substance of the Charter of Rights are at the heart of Canada’s success which is appreciated by the world. Today is 35th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
- At least eight people were killed and five others injured in three separate incidents of bomb explosions and firing in Pakistan.
- Protests have been held in Pakistan regarding the killing of Mardan university student Mashal Khan at a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan University over alleged blasphemy. The IG police and even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister have informed the blasphemy allegations could not be proved. Mashal was killed a week back by a mob of students. In this incident three students were attacked but the other two escaped. One of the students Abdullah who hid in bathroom said he was threatened not to speak the truth otherwise he will be killed also but he spoke the truth in front of the district magistrate and gave all the details to the court.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated Christians on Easter saying it is his government’s moral and national obligation to protect minorities’ rights. He also urged the Christian community to keep on working for the welfare of Pakistan. Earlier Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had said no one has the right to take anyone’s life. PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP have also condemned killings of minorities.
- Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai in a video message has said Pakistani themselves are responsible for giving a bad name to Islam and the country. She was talking on the issue of Mashal Khan, a student studying journalism at the Abdukl Wali Khan University was mercilessly beaten and killed by a mob of students suspecting he had published blasphemous content online. Malala, also a Pakistani education activist, has said: “Today I got the news of Mashal Khan’s death. This incident is full of terror and violence. I have spoken to his father who gave the message of peace and patience. I appreciate and salute his message of patience and peace. We complain that there is Islamophobia, countries are tarnishing the name of our country. No one is diminishing Pakistan and Islam, we ourselves are tarnishing the name of Pakistan and Islam. We ourselves are responsible for tarnishing the image of Pakistan. This was not only the funeral of Mashal Khan but it was also the funeral of the teachings of our religion. We have forgotten the teachings of Islam which teach us about peace and patience.”
- Air India has announced it will take strict action and mull fine up to IRs 15 lakh on unruly fliers. Recently a Shiv Sena MPA misbehaved with the airline staff after which he was banned from flying with Air India.
- A UAE-based Indian businessman, Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty is putting in IRs1,000 crore to produce India’s most expensive film, ’The Mahabharata’. To be produced in two parts, the shoot begins next year in September 2018. The movie will be released in early 2020. The film will be shot in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and dubbed in all major Indian and foreign languages.
- In the dera visit row, Akal Takht has awarded ‘tankhah’ to 40 Sikh leaders.
- In the first IPL 10 match today, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets.
- The second IPL 10 match Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored 159/6 against Kings XI Punjab. Punjab still has to bat.
