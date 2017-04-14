Headlines
- Defence, Minister Harjit Sajjan’s response to Captain Amarinder’s refusal to meet him. Minister Sajjan explained his upcoming trip is focused on strengthening Canada-India relationship. A PR released from the minister’s office says Minister Sajjan is not scheduled to meet any representatives from the Punjab government. In fact the minister will be concentrating on deepening Canada-India collaboration in a number of areas, including defence, security, innovation, culture, and trade.
- Today Defence Minister Sajjan held meeting with Vikas Swarup, India’s High Commissioner to Canada and discussed matters of mutual interest.
- Congress Leaders want answers from Minister Sajjan on Khalistan stand once again. They have said in a statement that the state cannot have unrest or repetition of the same black era in Punjab.
- MPP Harinder Malhi will give live interview at Channel Y on Saturday at 7pm.
- A 43-yr-old Indian in USA has pleaded guilty to running call centre scam. He confessed he extort a lot of money from residents in Gujarat and Ahmedabad by making fake calls. Police in USA and in Canada has been repeatedly asking people to be cautious of these calls.
- A total of 36 Isis fighters were killed by the massive bomb – MOAB – dropped by the USA in Afghanistan yesterday.
- Russian foreign minister Lavrov says Russia, US agree US strikes on Syria should not be repeated, don’t send money,
- PTI chief Imran Khan has condemned lynching of Mardan student saying ‘Law of the jungle cannot prevail’ in the country. Meanwhile the boy’s father is very upset the way his son was killed. He has asked action against culprits saying he has no reply for his wife who is still looking to meet her son. Mardan police has registered FIR against 15 students and charged them for murder.
- Ex foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri has said India-Pakistan need to restart peace process. Talking at a seminar, he said: “Pakistan and India relationships are peculiar. No benign neglect will work. Let’s not let things drift.”
- Pakistani exports to India have grown despite border tensions.
- Sartaj Aziz, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, has said the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav was based on “credible” evidence that prove his involvement in ” terror activities” adding due process of law was followed in 46-year-old Jadhav’s trial. Aziz asked India why Kulbhushan Jhadav was using a fake identity impersonating as a Muslim? Why would an innocent man possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and another with a Muslim name? Since India has no credible explanation about why their serving Naval Commander was in Balochistan, it has unleashed allegations against Pakistan. He added India’s statements about ‘pre- meditated murder’ and ‘unrest in Balochistan’ will only create further tensions between the two neighbours. Meanwhile, the Bar Council has said no lawyer will represent Yadav in Pakistan.
- India has said Pakistan is denying consular access to Jadhav again adding the trial was not transparent. India has urged Pakistan to present the proof to public. On their part, they will try their best to bring Yadhav back to India.
- Yogendra Yadav has said AAP will commit suicide before BJP murders it in Delhi and elsewhere due to its misgovernance, misdeeds, corruption and compromises.
- AAP leader Kejriwal has reiterated that the bypoll result will not impact civic polls. He once again confession that people were unhappy after Jarnail Singhis departure but AAP will win in municipal elections. The party has also changed its Modi bashing policy for Delhi civic polls.
- Backed by HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira has blamed ‘Delhi model’ for AAP’s Punjab debacle. Talking to media, Khaira said: “We tried to convince them that Delhi model of contesting polls will not work in Punjab, but to no avail. They had the notion that people in Punjab will vote for the party symbol rallying behind one face as happened in Delhi. But people in Punjab vote for a candidate. It was the party’s duty to give tickets after consulting volunteers. The day we compromised on this, it created doubts in voters’ mind. Had we remained firm on our principals, we could have won 100 seats. Inner party democracy is needed so the cadres and the leaders can have their say. Thus we lost a golden chance to form a government in Punjab. It’s easy to find fault with electronic voting machines, but we should look into the mistakes we committed during campaigning.”
- In today’s IPL 10 match evn brilliant batting performances by Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle could not help Royal Challengers win against Mumbai Indians. Though four wickets of Indians fell for just seven runs but the tail was able to hold on that resulted in a four-wicket win. Badree scores hat-trick by removing Parthiv, McClenaghan and Rohit.
- In Singapore Open PV Sindhu defeated by Carolina Marin in quarter-final match.
