High School Students Discuss With Their MP On The Issues

BRAMPTON—On Friday, March 3, Liberal Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, spoke with three groups of grade 12 students from St. Augustine Secondary School. She spoke about her role as an MP, but also opened the floor to students who had questions regarding the government and policies at both local and federal levels. She answered questions on topics that ranged from Brampton transit to the legalization of marijuana.

“It is important to communicate regularly with our talented young people – they are our community innovators,” said MP Sidhu. “These students have the power to change the world, and it is important for them to be involved with the political process. Speaking with them about my own experience in politics, and seeing how much they care about the future of both Brampton and this country through the questions they asked continues to reinforce my faith in Canada’s youth.”

MP Sidhu was visiting at the request of the school to discuss her own career in politics, and what it was like to be an MP, as well as to engage with students on issues that are important to them.

“Getting youth involved is important to this government’s vision for the future of Canada, as well as something I am truly passionate about,” added Sidhu. “This visit was an important part of a necessary dialogue with today’s youth about their vision of what Canada can become in the next 150 years and beyond.”

MP Sidhu commended the students on their engagement, and closed her remarks by encouraging them to become more involved with the political process.





