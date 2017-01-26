HOW MUCH MONEY BHAGWANT MANN AND NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU HAVE?

TORONTO – Though the jokes of AAP’s Sangrur MP

Bhagwant Mann against the Badals are being enjoyed

greatly but his assets have come drastically

after joining politics. Total assets of Mann who is

fighting against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir

Singh Badal in Jalalabad, have come down to IRs1.99

crore compared to IRs 4.30 crore declared at the

time of filing his nomination papers in 2014. This

shows a drop of 54% per a report shown by Association for Democratic

Rights (ADR). Mann’s annual income

is IRs9.34 lakh per his last income

tax return. Meanwhile the assets of

Navjot Singh Sidhu, fighting for Congress from

Amritsar East have jumped of 217% in eight

years. He has total assets of IRs45.90 crore

compared to Rs 14.50 crore reported at the

time of the 2009 parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile Punjab Deputy Chief Minister

Sukhbir Badal has joint assets with his wife wor th IRs102 crores.





