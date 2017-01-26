HOW MUCH MONEY BHAGWANT MANN AND NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU HAVE?
DESK REPORT
TORONTO – Though the jokes of AAP’s Sangrur MP
Bhagwant Mann against the Badals are being enjoyed
greatly but his assets have come drastically
after joining politics. Total assets of Mann who is
fighting against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir
Singh Badal in Jalalabad, have come down to IRs1.99
crore compared to IRs 4.30 crore declared at the
time of filing his nomination papers in 2014. This
shows a drop of 54% per a report shown by Association for Democratic
Rights (ADR). Mann’s annual income
is IRs9.34 lakh per his last income
tax return. Meanwhile the assets of
Navjot Singh Sidhu, fighting for Congress from
Amritsar East have jumped of 217% in eight
years. He has total assets of IRs45.90 crore
compared to Rs 14.50 crore reported at the
time of the 2009 parliamentary polls.
Meanwhile Punjab Deputy Chief Minister
Sukhbir Badal has joint assets with his wife wor th IRs102 crores.