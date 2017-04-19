I don’t promote breaking up of any country: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on Khalistan issue

CHANDIGARH – Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said he is “not bothered” about what Canada thinks about his stand on its minister Harjit Sajjan and asserted that he will not associate himself with

Khalistani sympathizers. “I am not bothered about what Sajjan or others in the Canadian government think about my stand. I am concerned only about the detrimental impact of these Khalistani sympathisers on this country, particularly on Punjab,” he said. Canada has termed as “disappointing and inaccurate” the comments by Amarinder that five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, were “Khalistani sympathisers”. During a programme of a private TV channel, the Chief Minister had alleged, “Harjit Sajjan is a Khalistani sympathiser and so was his father. There are, in fact, five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government who were Khalistani sympathisers.” Reiterating his stand on the issue, Amarinder said while, as a democratic nation, India believes in freedom of speech, which was enshrined in the Constitution, he would personally not meet any ”Khalistani sympathiser”.

The Chief Minister said while Sajjan is welcome to attend conferences and meets and even to visit Darbar Sahib, he would personally not entertain the Canadian minister as he has “concrete information about him being a Khalistani sympathiser, just as his father Kundan Sajjan. The state government would provide full security to the minister and ensure that he gets due treatment as per protocol but I will not be seen hobnobbing with a Khalistani sympathiser,” Amarinder said. However, Capt toughened his stance on Tuesday saying no Punjab minister will accompany Sajjan during his Punjab visit. Talking to media the Media Adviser to Punjab CM said Captain Amarinder is right about Minister Harjit Sajjan and enough information is available in public domain but intelligence reports are confidential and so they cannot be shared. Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s accusation that he was a “Khalistani sympathiser”, Harjit Sajjan on Tuesday said, such comments hurt, but he had not come to India for petty politics. Sajjan who arrived in India on Monday is on a week-long visit. He is also scheduled to visit Punjab. He said: “It does hurt, but not here for petty politics, my actions speak for me. I don’t want to be sucked into the internal politics of a province of a nation. My

goal is to build relationships. I am proud of the fact that I was born here,” he said. Amarinder’s poll campaign in Canada was stalled last year in the runup to the Punjab Assembly Elections. Sajjan held wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on a host of bilateral issues, particularly on ramping up defence and security ties. Harjit also downplayed the Ontario legislative assembly recently passing a motion describing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “genocide” in India. Sajjan said it was a resolution by a private member and the Canadian government and the people do not at all subscribe to such a view. Talking about Punjab chief minister’s rejection to meet him for being a Khalistani, Harjit said: “I do not have any problem if he does not want to meet me. I was born in Punjab and I am attached to it. The relationship between Canada and Punjab is based

on its people. Nobody can take away my village, my parents. These things do not bother me” adding “I don’t promote the breaking up of any country.” Sajjan, who is in India on a sevenday visit held extensive talks with

his counterpart, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. Calling for deeper defence ties between the two sides, he said there is huge scope for joint production of military platforms by the two countries. Terming the talks ”fruitful” Sajjan said, both sides resolved to work closely in the area of defence and security and broaden current level of engagement. Asked whether time has come to call Pakistan a terrorist state, Sajjan said

he would not like to get involved in ”regional difficulties. India can play an important role in overall stability in the region.” On Taliban, Sajjan said it needs to be studied how it grew. During his days in the Canadian Military Sajjan has served in Afghanistan. Speaking about the ISIS, he said the bigger concern is not just Iraq but to prevent them from building up further. Sajjan informed: “I have been involved in uniform – either police or

military uniform. India and Canada have great opportunity to build a defence relationship. We want to move things forward. India has tremendous experience in conflict resolution.” In Chandigarh, meanwhile, carrying

forward the tough stance against Sajjan, Capt Amarinder Singh government has decided that no minister would accompany the dignitary during his visit to various places in the state. Sources said only the DC and

SSP concerned of the district would facilitate Sajjan’s visits. Sajjan will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and

visit his native village near Hoshiarpur.

