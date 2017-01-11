ICCC inks 3 MoUs with new Partners in Success 

The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the first leg of its 2017 India Mission. The Mission that commenced on January 4 in Mumbai has completed its first leg of the journey to seven cities. In the first leg, the Mission visited Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and had reached Bengaluru to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. By the time our members and stakeholders will get this update, the mission’s delegates will be preparing to arrive in Gujarat to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat summit, where ICCC is a partner organisation.

From L to R: Pappur Shankar, Vice President – Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce, Vijay Kalantri, President, AIAI, Her Worship Bonnie Crombie Mayor, City of Mississauga, Canada, Jordan Reeves, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, Y. R. Warerkar, Executive Director, World Trade Centre, Mumbai

In his welcome address Vijay Kalantri, President of All India Association of Industries and the Vice Chairman, World Trade Centre Mumbai said, “The current bilateral trade between India and Canada stands at $6 billion which can double in the next 3-5 years, if concerted efforts are made towards this direction. There are tremendous opportunities in the areas of tourism, culture, filming (Bollywood) oil & gas, petroleum, agriculture and food processing, healthcare, clean technology, etc.”

The Mission commenced in Mumbai and the key engagement there was a business reception hosted by the All India Association of Industries (AIAI). Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga, made a presentation ‘Business is a Human Race’ at the reception, highlighting the possible areas of cooperation between Mississauga and Indian cities. Mr. Jordon Reeves, Consul General, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, who was present on the occasion to facilitate the event, praised the impeccable timing of the visit of the Canadian business delegation to India.