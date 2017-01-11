ICCC inks 3 MoUs with new Partners in Success
India Mission 2017
|The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the first leg of its 2017 India Mission. The Mission that commenced on January 4 in Mumbai has completed its first leg of the journey to seven cities. In the first leg, the Mission visited Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and had reached Bengaluru to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. By the time our members and stakeholders will get this update, the mission’s delegates will be preparing to arrive in Gujarat to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat summit, where ICCC is a partner organisation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra
| From L to R: Pappur Shankar, Vice President – Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce, Vijay Kalantri, President, AIAI,
Her Worship Bonnie Crombie Mayor, City of Mississauga, Canada,
Jordan Reeves, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai,
Y. R. Warerkar, Executive Director, World Trade Centre, Mumbai
|The Mission commenced in Mumbai and the key engagement there was a business reception hosted by the All India Association of Industries (AIAI). Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Mississauga, made a presentation ‘Business is a Human Race’ at the reception, highlighting the possible areas of cooperation between Mississauga and Indian cities. Mr. Jordon Reeves, Consul General, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, who was present on the occasion to facilitate the event, praised the impeccable timing of the visit of the Canadian business delegation to India.
In his welcome address Vijay Kalantri, President of All India Association of Industries and the Vice Chairman, World Trade Centre Mumbai said, “The current bilateral trade between India and Canada stands at $6 billion which can double in the next 3-5 years, if concerted efforts are made towards this direction. There are tremendous opportunities in the areas of tourism, culture, filming (Bollywood) oil & gas, petroleum, agriculture and food processing, healthcare, clean technology, etc.”

Kolkata, West Bengal
| Pappur Shankar, VP, ICCC addressing the interactive session at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industries
|In Kolkata, the ICCC delegation had interactive sessions with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) and the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and signed MoUs with both the Chambers for a preliminary exploration of the areas of co-operation.
“We met various officers from the state and discussed how Canada can help them to establish green cities,” said Jay Banerjei, chair-trade committee of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce.
During the session with the BCC&I, its President Sutanu Ghosh emphasised the potential for business collaboration between Canada and West Bengal. He said, “We will head towards the North American continent once President Donald Trump and his team settle down.” The Begnali business delegation would visit Canada, besides Mexico and the US, to bring investments to the state.
At the Bharat Chamber of Commerce event, where the Debashis Sen, Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal, who is also the chairperson of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO), was the keynote speaker, said, “We are open to international technology including Canadian, for smart and green city mission taken up by the State government.” Sen said Bengal is working towards inking a pact with the Canadian establishments and also held dialogues with Canadian High Commission in this regard.
The ICCC delegation was provided with a police escort during their visit to Kolkatta. Pappur Shankar, Vice President, ICCC, said, “The ICCC sees potential in West Bengal on smart cities, waste management, and mining and education sectors.” The delegation also met mayors of two West Bengal cities, including Bidhannagar’s mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

Hyderabad, Telangana
| Office bearers of ICCC and TCCI signing the MoU
|The next stop in the India Mission 2017 itinerary was Hyderabad, the capital of the newly-created Telangana state. Here, the ICCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the newly-formed Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The signatories were M. Venkateshwarlu, President, TCCI, and Devika Penekelapati, Vice President, ICCC.
During the interactive session between the two chambers of commerce, the speakers identified the key sectors of high growth between the Telangana and Canada. These include information and communications technology, health, nanotechnology, renewable energy, cybersecurity, intelligent transport and disaster management.