ICCC inks MoU with Ontario Trucking Association

Toronto: In an alliance whose time is nigh, the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and the Ontario Trucking Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Westin Hotel on 22nd February 2017. The MoU will enable both the organisations to forge mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members. Primarily, the linkage will enhance the relationship between OTA member-carriers and transportation companies in the South Asian community.

“The South Asian community is a rapidly growing segment of the trucking community in Ontario. By working with the ICCC, OTA hopes to make inroads in reaching for-hire carriers in that community and involve them in the many invaluable educational, professional networking and entertainment events that OTA organizes and vice versa,” said OTA President Mr. Stephen Laskowski.

Through this MOU, OTA and ICCC will work together in creating and co-marketing events to attract leaders in the trucking industry.

“We are delighted with this new alliance with the Ontario Trucking Association,” Arun Srivastava, President, ICCC, said, adding, “Our association with the OTA will open new avenues for our members and for the South Asian community at large.” He noted that South Asians have taken to trucking business with enthusiasm in recent years.

Mr. Geoffrey Wood, Vice President OTA, Mr. Lak Shoan, Program & Education Coordinator OTA, Mr. Marco Beghetto, Vice President, Communications, OTA and Mr. Jonathan Blackham addressed the audience on different topics related to the trucking business in Ontario. The first kick-off event also featured updates on key issues like ELDs, mandatory entry level training, ESDC audits, automation in trucking industry, cross border issues, problem of marijuana and other key matters affecting the industry.

ICCC board members Mr. Pappur Shankar, Ms. Devika Penekelapati, Mr. Abu Becker, Mr. Kanwar Dhanjal, Mr. Sanjay Brahmbhatt and Logistics Committee Chair Mr. Rajneesh Walia were also present with the other committee members Mr. Mahmood Lalani, Mr. Surinder Singh, Mr. Manpreet Mann, Mr. Deepak Anand, and Mr. Laxman Chauhan among others.





