ICCC Welcomes New High Commissioner of India To Canada Vikas Swarup

In an event that will be remembered equally for its spontaneity and vivre as well as relevance and meaning, the Consulate General of India in Toronto and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce came together yet again to welcome the new High Commissioner of India to Canada His Excellency Vikas Swarup to Toronto Monday March 27.

A who’s who of the Indo-Canadian community including leading entrepreneurs, professionals, academicians, diplomats, community leaders, and senior corporate leaders were present in strength to welcome the new High Commissioner, who is a globally renowned novelist, in addition, of course, to being a career diplomat with illustrious stints both in India and abroad.

His Excellency’s erudition encapsulated the past, present and the potentially glorious future of the bilateral relations between Canada and India. Over a million plus Indian Diaspora are the real ambassadors of India who are working hard to brand India in Canada, High Commissioner said amid applause. The High Commissioner applauded the tremendous role that the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has played over the last four decades in nurturing economic relations between Canada and India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada in 2015 added new depth to relationship which has the potential to develop into one of 21st centuries strongest economic and strategic partnerships. Canada’s rich natural resources and sophisticated technological and educational base gives us great promise to deepen our engagement in all spheres of life. Canada will be a true partner in India’s infrastructure development, food security, energy security, science & technology, higher education and clean energy.

Mr. Dinesh Bhatia, Consul General of India in Toronto appreciated Chamber for promoting the Canada India bilateral trade and commercial economic relations. He, too, emphasized the role of what he described as FED – Films, Economy and Diaspora in the global branding of India.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Arun Srivastava, President, ICCC said that ICCC is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The chamber is representing the Indo-Canadian businesses community. Chamber was conferred Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in 2012 for its effort to promote Canada India ties. He further said that the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) will pave the way for more business to achieve the US $ 15 billion trade target in next couple of years. Mr. Srivastava thanked Consul General Dinesh Bhatia for collaboration and continue support to the chamber.

Ms. Devika Penekelapati, Vice President ICCC welcomed the guests and introduced the evening.

