ICCC welcomes Preeti Saran,

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India Former CG of India in Toronto confident Canada – India ties enhancing exponentially

The Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) organised a joint reception with Consulate General of India in Toronto in honor of Ms. Preeti Saran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India on her visit to Canada on 10th July 2017. She was accompanied by Mr. Munu Mahawar, Joint Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Mr. Arun Srivastava, President ICCC welcomed the guests and said that the chamber is working very closely with the consulate office. Last month, our Chamber collaborated with the Consul General of India in Toronto, Dinesh Bhatia to organise a unique bilateral business symposium to push the bilateral economic agenda to the forefront of the Canada – India relations.

The Canada – India Business Symposium held on June 9 in Toronto was a one-of-a-kind unique business meet that witnessed the participation of decision makers and influencers from all levels of the Canadian government, leaders from the world of business, corporate executives and small business owners. Over 130 Indian small business owners participated in the symposium, making it one of the most well-represented business events ever to be organised in the Canada – India corridor.

Ms. Saran in her remarks said that Canada – India relations are progressing well. The relations got a quantum jump after the signing of the civil nuclear cooperation agreement between the two countries. The visits of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh set the pace of bilateral relations.

Arun Srivastava Preeti Saran Dinesh Bhatia

The last visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Canada in 2015 provided a much-needed impetus to the bilateral ties in all the fields and paved the way for strengthening strategic cooperation among the two countries. There are a number of sectors such as aerospace, automobiles, agriculture, advanced technologies where both the countries can cooperate. She also recalled her tenure as Consul General in Toronto when the Year of India was celebrated in Canada.

The year 2011 was marked with the biggest overseas diaspora event PBDCanada2011 in which the ICCC played a major role in the successful completion of the program and it was adjudged as the best overseas PBD.

Mr. Dinesh Bhatia, Consul General of India in Toronto said that Indian government is working hard to strengthen bilateral economic ties. Mr. Bhatia also introduced Preeti Saran to the audience.

ICCC board members Ms. Devika Penekelapati, Mr. Pappur Shankar, Mr. Kanwar Dhanjal, Mr. Abu Becker were present at the program along with some past presidents, advisory board members and members of ICCC.





Related posts: