ICCC’s Mukund Purohit honored with 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

BRAMPTON – Pranab Mukherjee, Indian President recently conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2017 (PBSA), the highest honour bestowed on non-resident Indians, by the Government of India on Mukund Bhikhubhai Purohit at a grand ceremony held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Purohit said: “The award is a great honor for me and it is recognition of my work for promoting Canada India bilateral commercial ties and philanthropic contribution in the Canada-India corridor.” He further said that he will continue his work for the promotion of business relations between the two countries. Arun Srivastava, President, Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), in his congratulatory message, said, “Our Chamber was awarded the PBSA in 2012.

On the heels of the ICCC’s uniquely global recognition by the Government of India for its role amongst the Diaspora, we are extremely pleased that our Chamber’s nominee and a prominent member, Purohit, has been recognized for his

outstanding accomplishments as a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist.”



