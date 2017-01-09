Impact Forward Brandon MacLean Reassigned to Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that the highly-skilled forward Brandon MacLean is returning to the Beast lineup from his callup to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

MacLean appeared in two games for the IceCaps during this promotion. While he was held off the scoreboard, he proved to be a solid contributor at both ends of the ice as he garnered a +1 rating.

It will be a big boost for the Beast to have the 29-year-old MacLean back in the lineup as the Burlington, Ontario native has been one of the team’s most consistent scoring threats thus far into the 2016-2017 season. In his 26 games with the Beast, MacLean has produced an impressive 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points.

His defensive contributions are equally impressive. He currently leads the Beast with an impressive +14 rating and he has played a major role in placing the Brampton Beast penalty kill among the top six in the league.

He will be in the Beast lineup for this afternoon’s clash against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Powerade Centre. Puck drop is at 2 p.m.

