India 5th largest military spender; China with $215 billion second

NEW DELHI – India was one of the world’s largest spender on defence for 2016 and moved up from the seventh position to number five. While India spent $55.9 billion in 2016, China, the second largest spender – paid $215 billion for military equipment. Pakistan, however, was not even in the top 15 spenders. The report was released by Swedish think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Titled ‘Trends in world Military expenditure, 2016′, said India’s $ defence spending of $55.9 billion in 2016 is 2.5% of its gross domestic

product (GDP). India also spent 3.3 per cent of global spending which stood at $1,686 billion in 2016 or is estimated at $227 per person globally. It said: “China had by far the highest military spending in the region (Asia-Oceania): an estimated $215 billion, or 48 per cent of the regional spending. This amount is almost four times that of India’s total, which is the second largest in the region at $55.9 billion.” The USA is the top spender at $611 billion, Russia third at $69.2 billion and Saudi Arabia fourth at $ 63.7 billion.



