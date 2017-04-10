Indian spy Kulbhushan gets death sentence in Pakistan, India protests

Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased as Kulbhushan Yadhav has been given death sentence. Though India has protested on the decision but Pakistan’s take is Yadhav was caught in Balochistan spying for India and was involved in a number of terrorist activities. India thinks he has been brought from somewhere else and has told Islamabad, Yadhav’s death will be considered as a ‘pre-meditated murder’ and no Pakistani will now be released from any Indian jails. Global community is concerned on these new developments between the two neighbours that will further add fuel to a troubled relationship.



