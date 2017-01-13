Indira Naidoo-Harris Appointed as Ontario’s Minister of Women’s Issues and Minister Responsible for Early Years & Child Care

Letter from the Minister:





Dear friends & neighbours,

I am humbled and honoured by the trust the Premier has placed in me through my appointment today as Ontario’s Minister of Women’s Issues and Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care. In addition to being able to work for Halton residents every day, this exciting new role will allow me to build on my work as Associate Minister of Education (Early Years and Child Care) to help make life easier for Ontario women and families. I am looking forward to leading the implementation of the province’s gender wage gap strategy and ongoing efforts to build gender equality across Ontario. When more women in our province have the opportunity to succeed and thrive, we all benefit.



That is also why I am excited to continue my work as the Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care. Investing in the future of our youngest learners is important to the success of our province and increasing access to child care is one of the best things we can do to help narrow the gender wage gap.



I am grateful for this opportunity and thankful for your ongoing support as I take on this exciting new challenge and continue to be a strong voice for the people of Halton as MPP.



Sincerely,



Indira Naidoo-Harris



