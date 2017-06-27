Indo Canadian Golf Association raises $151,000 on Canada’s 150th Anniversary for Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Toronto: Indo Canadian Golf Association (ICGA) raised $151,000 for Trillium Health Partners Foundation (Cardiology Wing) from its 20th Annual Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament, which was held on June 20, 2017 at Glencarin Golf Club in Milton.

Over 220 golfers participated in the event from Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Falls, BC, USA, India, England and Australia. The team of Jasbir Singh, Rocky Raikotia, Bob Gharyal and Daniel lifted the winner’s trophy and won the ICGA Canada Blue Jacket. The golf was played under the perfect golfing conditions. At the end of the event firework show was conducted to celebrate Canada’s 150 Anniversary.

Gian Paul, Communication Director of Indo Canadian Golf Association added that the cheque for the raised funds was provided to Steve Hoscheit President & CEO of Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

During his speech to the attendees, sponsors, media and other dignitaries, Mr. Hoscheit added that “working with our community, Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners—Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital, and Queensway Health Center—one of the largest community-based, academically affiliated, acute care facilities in Canada. Our intention is to achieve the highest quality of care that is easily accessible for our community, at the lowest cost. We are committed to creating an exceptional experience for everyone who walks through our doors.“

He further added that financial support of $151,000 from ICGA Canada would further boost efforts to extend health services for all. The money will be used for purchasing critical equipment for the cardiology wing. Research has shown that members of the South Asian Community are at a higher risk of suffering from heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Due to genetic, diet and other high-risk factors, South Asians are three times more likely to experience heart disease or stroke at a much earlier age than other Canadians.

Mr. Rai Sahi, chairman and CEO of Morguard Corporation, and chairman and CEO of ClubLink Enterprises Limited, while speaking on the occasion appreciated the services of ICGA Canada and its members for their acts kindness and extended his support for the future such events of the organization.

At the end of the event, Mr. Mohinder Singh, chairman of ICGA thanked all the players, sponsors and media outlets who supported the event and encouraged everyone to keep supporting future events and worthwhile causes.

Indo Canadian Golf Association (ICGA Canada) was formed in 1996 is a non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to serve the community by raising funds for local charities through annual golf tournaments across the Greater Toronto Area. More than 20 years ago a group of young Indo Canada entrepreneurs and professionals got together and organized their first charity golf tournament. Golf at that time was a relatively new game for the immigrant Indo Canadian community. Although we only had approximately 50 participants, there was a great deal of enthusiasm in the community for both the game and for the cause. ICGA Canada has now established itself as a Canadian charitable organization that is always ready to help and serve the community through volunteerism, philanthropy and promotion of the game of golf.

Over the last 20 years, ICGA Canada has donated close to $500,000 to various established Canadian, international and Indian charities who work hard to address needs in our community ranging from healthcare to child welfare.





