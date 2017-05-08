International Yoga Day celebrated in Toronto

Toronto - The 2017 International Yoga Day celebrations in Toronto is expected to be attended by nearly 10,000 people. The International Yoga Day Canada (IYDC), a Canadian not-for-profit organization, is organizing the celebrations at the International Centre in Mississauga on Sunday, June 25. The program will be televised live globally through broadcast and social media and is expected to reach an audience of millions across North America and India.

“International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga,” said Indian Consul General in Toronto, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief Honorary Patron and Head of the Advisory Board of the IYDC on an event held recently prior to the June 25 celebrations. “The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India at the United Nations and was endorsed by a record 177 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly,” he said, adding that “Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.’’



