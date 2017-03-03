Internet Sensation ‘Dancing Goalie’ Hired as New Brampton Beast ‘Movement Coach’ 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that viral internet superstar, Noah Young, an eight-year old Brampton native who rose to internet fame this week as his ‘dancing goalie’ video earned more than four-and-a-half million views online, has been brought in as the club’s new ‘movement coach’.

The Beast are coming off a hot month that saw the club compile an impressive 11-1-2 record in February, rocketing the Beast to the top of the ECHL North Division standings for the first time ever.

Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk felt that the team needed to keep things fresh ahead of a road-trip to play the Kalamazoo Wings and the Toledo Walleye this weekend and knew he had to get creative in order to keep his club at the top of the standings.

“We’re always looking for new ways to challenge our players and make them better athletes,” said Chaulk.

“You see in Noah’s dancing that he’s fast, smooth and efficient with his movements. I’d be crazy not to have him share some of his knowledge with our goalies.”

Young’s video and subsequent internet hype compelled the Beast to reach out to the young groovemaster. He joined the club on Thursday morning and got right to work, taking to the ice to work with Beast netminders Andrew D’Agostini and Zach Fucale.

Young, a member of the Brampton 45′s Novice ‘AAA’ squad, fired up the song from his hit video, ‘Juju On That Beat’ by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall, and took to the ice at the Powerade Centre in full goalie equipment, where he conducted an intense on-ice session.

“I can’t dance,” said Fucale upon his first meeting with his new mentor. “I know Andrew can dance but I need a lot of help learning these moves.”

After a few rehearsals, the Beast goaltenders had the dance down pat, enough for a performance alongside their new movement guru.

“They were pretty good for first-timers,” said Young on his new goalie partners. “It was really cool to do that dance with other goalies who play at such a high level.”

After showcasing his dance moves on the ice and participating in a few goalie drills alongside Fucale and D’Agostini, Noah inspired the team ahead of their upcoming road trip performing his trademark moves.

For his fine work, Noah received a Beast jersey signed by all the players and was even told that he should take Fucale’s seat in the locker room by defenceman Tim Billingsley, who had been very impressed by the young netminders skills.

Young’s expertise is sure to inspire the Beast as they head off to Kalamazoo for a Friday night tilt against the K-Wings at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

A full video of Young’s performance alongside Fucale and D’Agostini will be available soon at BramptonBeast.com.