Investing $661,384 at Nanaimo Airport

COURTESY :- IANS

British Columbia – Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained regional airports. From visiting friends and family, to traveling to medical appointments, to getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support vibrant and sustainable communities. Regional airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, highlighted an investment of $661,384 for the construction of a shelter for the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and equipment at the Nanaimo Airport.

Funding is provided through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) which assists local and regional airport owners with the costs of safety-related equipment and infrastructure improvements. Since the Program’s launch in 1995, the Nanaimo Airport has received over $5.3 million for 19 safety projects including the rehabilitation of airfield pavement on runway and taxiways; the purchase of an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle; and the purchase of a runway sweeper, snowplow with truck, and a de-icer.

“The Nanaimo Airport is an important hub for residents and businesses in this region. The construction of this shelter for the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and equipment will greatly enhance emergency response capability at the airport, ensuring continued safe airport operation for passengers, flight crews and employees.” – Jonathan Wilkinson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

“The Government of Canada recognizes that safe and efficient airports are vital to the economic and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting personal travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. Our investments are helping to improve access to safe and efficient air transportation options, and delivering on our commitment to building safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada.” – Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport





