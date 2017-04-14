Jadhav’s sentence based on credible evidence: Aziz

Courtesy: IANS

Sartaj Aziz, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, has said the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav was based on “credible” evidence that prove his involvement in ” terror activities” adding due process of law was followed in 46-year-old Jadhav’s trial. Aziz asked India why Kulbhushan Jhadav was using a fake identity impersonating as a Muslim? Why would an innocent man possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and another with a Muslim name? Since India has no credible explanation about why their serving Naval Commander was in Balochistan, it has unleashed allegations against Pakistan. He added India’s statements about ‘pre- meditated murder’ and ‘unrest in Balochistan’, will only create further tensions between the two neighbours.



