Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, April 14, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Jadhav’s sentence based on credible evidence: Aziz
  • Follow Us!

Jadhav’s sentence based on credible evidence: Aziz 

Posted: 12:15 pm, April 14, 2017 by admin
Courtesy: IANS
Courtesy: IANS

Sartaj Aziz, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, has said the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav was based on “credible” evidence that prove his involvement in ” terror activities” adding due process of law was followed in 46-year-old Jadhav’s trial. Aziz asked India why Kulbhushan Jhadav was using a fake identity impersonating as a Muslim? Why would an innocent man possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and another with a Muslim name? Since India has no credible explanation about why their serving Naval Commander was in Balochistan, it has unleashed allegations against Pakistan. He added India’s statements  about ‘pre- meditated murder’ and ‘unrest in Balochistan’, will only create further tensions between the two neighbours.

Related posts:

Posted in:  Uncategorized