JASON KENNEY WINS PC PARTY LEADERSHIP RACE IN ALBERTA

COURTESY - https://www.facebook.com/kenneyjasont/photo

RAMPTON – Jason Kenney has won the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race. After winning by 75 per cent of votes at the party convention, Kenny said he would like to unite conservative party ahead of the spring 2018 elections. Talking to media at a news conference in Calgary, Kenney said he intends to complete his talks with Wildrose Party and suggested the new

party could hold a convention where “this united party would adopt a

constitution with leadership rules, elect an executive. That election would appoint a leadership election committee and then we would move immediately into

a leadership election.” He continued by saying: “Voters in Alberta are going to

punish any party that obstructs unity amongst free enterprisers.



