JASSI SIDHU MURDER CASE: SC HOLDS HEARING AGAINST MOTHER, UNCLE

BRAMPTON – In the Jassi Sidhu murder case, the Supreme Court of Canada has begun hearing of the mother Malkit, and Sidhu’suncle, Surjit Badesha and is expected to rule on whether or

not the pair can be extradited to India. Both could face murder and conspiracy to murder charges in killing Sidhu. It was a case of honour killing as Jaswinder, 25 married Mithu Sidhu, a

rickshaw driver whom she had met in India a few years earlier. Her family did not approve of the match. Jaswinder and her husband were attacked near Sangrur, Punjab in June 2000. Mithu was severely beaten and left for dead while Jassi was kidnapped and killed. Her body was left in a canal. Investigations in India showed the murder was an honour killing planned by Jassi’s mother and her uncle while in Canada. Former justice minister Peter MacKay had ordered their surrender to face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, conditional on assurances from India that they would not face death penalty, and that their health and safety would be protected in custody, and they would get consular access. Both were extradited to Canada after talks between the foreign offices of Canada and India on the issue.



