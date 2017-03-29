Jobs, infrastructure major issues: Mary Ng, Liberal candidate for Markham Thornhill

MARKHAM – Mary Ng, Liberal candidate for Markham Thornhill during an exclusive interview with Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia said jobs and infrastructure are major issues. When asked, as the Liberal ratings are down at the provincial, will they affect by-elections at the federal level, Mary said it was a source of concern but she hoped people would see them separately. The riding of Markham Thornhill has always been a stronghold of

Liberals and was held and won over for several years by former immigration minister John McCallum who has been appointed ambassador to China now.

When asked that several candidates have shown concerns about the fairness in choosing candidates, she said the nomination contest was open and no candidate received any special treatments. In fact Juanita Nathan, another candidate withdrew her name from the contest citing lack of fairness and transparency in the nomination contest. Media reported earlier that one of the candidates feared favoritism in the case of Mary Ng saying: “If the party is behind her and the party machinery is behind her, it’ll be considered as parachuting a candidate. This party, particularly, shouldn’t be doing that because this party has always shown themselves as very open-minded and fair. They shouldn’t parachute a candidate. Give everybody an opportunity to run.” In an earlier interview earlier, Mary had said: “I’m starting at the same point as anyone else, as someone who wants to earn the support of people in Markham-Thornhill. It’s a lifelong dream for me to hold public office, and I spent 20 years in public service, and I’m inspired to do this at this particular time. But I’m starting like everyone else at this point.” Mary is faced with a stiff competition in this riding by Conservative candidate Ragavan

Paranchothy who is of Sri Lankan origin and has worked in media. NDP leader from here is Gregory Hines.



