Kapil Mishra shares evidence of Kejriwal’s corruption, AAP rubbishes allegations
AAP legislator Kapil Mishra ‘shares evidence’ against Kejriwal in IRs400 cr scam
Kapil Mishra: Kejriwal took IRs2 crore from health minister Satyendra Jain
Mishra: Tanker scam of Sheila Dikshit’s tenure repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal
Mishra: Jain had told me he had “settled” a IRs50 cr land deal in favour of Kejriwal’s relative
AAP calls allegations baseless, say conspiracy being hatched by BJP through Mishra
BJP asks Kejriwal to resign or face corruption charges
