Kapil Mishra shares evidence of Kejriwal’s corruption, AAP rubbishes allegations

AAP legislator Kapil Mishra ‘shares evidence’ against Kejriwal in IRs400 cr scam

Kapil Mishra: Kejriwal took IRs2 crore from health minister Satyendra Jain

Mishra: Tanker scam of Sheila Dikshit’s tenure repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal

Mishra: Jain had told me he had “settled” a IRs50 cr land deal in favour of Kejriwal’s relative

AAP calls allegations baseless, say conspiracy being hatched by BJP through Mishra

BJP asks Kejriwal to resign or face corruption charges



