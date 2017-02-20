KHUSHWANT SINGH’S LATEST BOOK GIVES NEW DETAILS ABOUT OPERATION BLUESTAR

More details have come to the light in the 1984 Operation Bluestar. ‘The People’s Maharaja’, a new book by Khushwant Singh shows political blunders that led to the 1984 army action at Harmandar Sahib as two secret meetings set up between Rajiv Gandhi and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were called off by the then Punjab Congress chief minister Darbara Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh who was a Lok Sabha MP at that time, had arranged Rajiv-Bhindranwale meetings on the instructions of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1982. The book states that Capt Amarinder that both Rajiv and Amarinder were called back by Indira Gandhi just before flying to their destination. Amarinder believed that intelligence agencies found out about this secret meeting and told Darbara Singh about it who convinced Indira Gandhi that it was unsafe for her son to meet Bhindranwale. Bhindranwale was annoyed and was asked to give Rajiv again but Rajiv did not turn up in the second meeting. The reason was the same as the last time.



Related posts: