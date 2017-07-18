Knife-Point Robbery in Brampton

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Peel Region– Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are appealing for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a knife-point robbery that occurred in the City of Brampton.

On Sunday, July 6, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim, a 60 year-old man from Toronto, was walking in Aloma Park in Brampton. He was confronted by a male who held a knife to the victim’s stomach while demanding that he turn over his watch and cell phone. The victim complied, and the suspect also removed the victim’s eyeglasses before fleeing on foot with the items. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as male, black, about 5’8”- 5’10”, in his late teens to early 20’s, slim build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark blue or black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call investigators of 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



Related posts: