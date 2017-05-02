Landmark Waterfront Development For Port Credit: West Village Partners Unveil Draft Plan For Former Industrial Lands

MISSISSAUGA – West Village Partners (“WVP”) is pleased to announce that it has concluded the purchase of the 72-acre former industrial site at 70 Mississauga Road South in Port Credit. WVP is looking forward to working with the Port Credit residents and stakeholders on a plan to transform these lands into a complete, vibrant and diverse waterfront community where people can live, work and play. This development has been long anticipated and will be a harmonious and supportive complement to Port Credit.

WVP is a joint venture of four leading Canadian developers and city builders: Kilmer Group, Dream Unlimited Corp, Diamond Corp, and FRAM + Slokker.WVP has developed a mixed-use master plan that builds upon the principles of the City of Mississauga’s Inspiration Port Credit vision and recognizes the importance of thoughtfully integrating with the vibrant neighbourhoods of Port Credit.

“We’re determined to deliver a special community that will raise the bar for architectural and design excellence and to transform this section of the Port Credit shoreline into a dynamic waterfront community with places to live, work, shop and play,” said WVP Spokesperson Ken Tanenbaum, Vice Chairman of Kilmer Group, who was speaking at an event unveiling the draft master plan today in Mississauga.

The event was attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Councillor Jim Tovey, Mississauga City Manager/CAO Janice Baker and a broad cross section of the Port Credit community.

“Today is another important milestone for the historic and charming waterfront community of Port Credit. The unveiling of the draft plan for this new development is proof that Mississauga is a city in demand and that people continue to choose Mississauga to raise a family, find a well-paying job and enjoy an unrivalled quality of life. Let me acknowledge all staff, Council, business leaders and community partners who have worked together to make this plan a reality,” said Mayor Crombie.

WVP’s master plan is dedicated to revitalizing the 72-acre site in a manner that will fulfill important city building objectives of architectural excellence, connectivity, high quality public realm, community gathering spaces, and a series of parks that collectively enhance the Mississauga waterfront experience—all informed by a thoughtful environmental strategy.

WVP is committed to transparent communications and engagement with the public, elected officials, City Staff and all stakeholders. Following in our tradition of working with the public in the development of our projects, later this spring the WVP will hold the first of what we anticipate will be a series of public meetings to engage with the community in delivering an extraordinary landmark development for the City of Mississauga.



