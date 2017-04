Law of the jungle cannot prevail: Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan has condemned lynching of Mardan student saying ‘Law of the jungle cannot prevail’ in the country. Meanwhile the boy’s father is very upset the way his son was killed. He has asked action against culprits saying he has no reply for his wife who is still looking to meet her son. Mardan police has registered FIR against 15 students and charged them for murder.





