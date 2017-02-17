Liberal MP Iqra Khlaid gets hate mail, threats over anti-Islamophobia motion

Desk Report

OTTAWA—Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid has received thousands of hateful

messages and death threats after she introduced a motion to condemn and

combat Islamophobia. Iqra Khalid read read out the messages sent to her

office in the House of Commons on Thursday. Here are some of them:

“She, the terrorist, the terrorist sympathizer, the terror inducer, the disgusting

human being. This little girl, with very little intelligence, no personality, no

strength in character, no brave bone in her body, that idiot, that scumbag, the

guys out there are not going to debate you. You are going to see what the

uncivilized Canadians out there take exception to. I’m not going to help them

shoot you, I’m going to be there to film you on the ground crying . . . Ha ha ha

ha, the member got shot by a Canadian patriot.”

On Wednesday, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly during a press conference told

media that the Liberal caucus will support Khalid’s motion but Conservatives

refused to do so. Joly said: “Islamophobia is a real problem. Neighbours,

friends, co-workers of the Muslim faith endure systemic racism and religious

discrimination in our country.

But Conservative MP David Anderson said: “Motion 103 is highlighting one

religion in particular but without clear language on what (the term

Islamophobia) means. It is unfortunate that this motion does not encourage

conversation, because in the content of the motion the focus is on one term,

Islamophobia.” According to a Statistics Canada reported though hate crimes

in Canada declined in 2013, they increased against Muslims and Jews.





