Local Community Leaders Assembling Group to Purchase Minority Share (49%) of Beast

Brampton-based business leader Tina Larsen and the President of the Brampton Beast Hockey Club Cary Kaplan have confirmed that they are assembling a group to purchase a minority ownership of the Beast Hockey Club. Kingston-based team owner Gregg Rosen will maintain his majority ownership positon, but has agreed to sell up to 49% of the Beast to the prospective ownership group.

Larsen is the owner of the Brampton steel company PCMF and is the Vice-Chair of Trade on the Brampton Board of Trade. She also holds a leadership position with the emerging community task force “New Brampton”. She will be working with Kaplan to form a group of GTHA-based investors, with a special eye to leaders in Brampton and the Peel Region. Several interested parties have stepped forward, however in order to ensure that the “right” group is assembled, Kaplan and Larsen have agreed to make the initiative public as of today. Based on the significant interest, it is expected the group to be finalized in a matter of days and weeks.

The assembling of this prospective group represents a remarkable and unique opportunity for individuals to acquire ownership of a professional hockey team in the hockey-obsessed Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area market (GTHA) market. The Beast as the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) affiliate, currently operates as the only professional hockey team in the GTHA aside from MLSE.

The Beast is coming off of their most successful season in their four-year history, both in terms of on-ice success and attendance. Kaplan and Larsen both recognize the importance of local ownership supporting Mr. Rosen to the long-term success of the team, and what a tremendous impact a strong, diverse local ownership group could have on the Beast organization and hockey in the Region of Peel as a whole.





