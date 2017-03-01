MAJOR DEBATE IN DIASPORA ON GURMEHAR ISSUE

MISSISSAUGA – Gurmehar Kaur, a 20-year-old daughter of a Kargil martyr garners countrywide spotlight for raising her voice against violence on campuses in wake of clashes in Ramjas College recently and so Kaur advocated for peace. Whereas several leaders and celebrities spoke in her favour, several in India condemned her action and few even mocked her. The whole incident has started not only a debate on freedom of speech in India but here in Canada as well. Many community members called in and shared expressed their views on the issue on Southasian PULSE radio show. Talking to Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia, Gurdev Singh condemned those who gave her

rape threats saying he stands with her as she has right to speak her mind in a democratic country. Another speaker also suppor ted Gurmehar and spoke against Sehwag’s comments against her. Yet another caller was of the

view that Sehwag should not be condemned because if Gurmehar has the right to express her opinion freely, Sehwag also has. A four th caller thought lines should really be drawn between what

can be called freedom of speech and imper tinence. He said under freedom of speech a person can call another one names but is it right? Currently, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons

in connection with the “rape threats” allegedly by ABVP members. Also the National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to Delhi Police Commissioner over allegations of police excesses outside Ramjas College in DU Campus last week. Left leaders D Raja and Sitaram Yechury join JNU and DU students’ protest march against ABVP at DU and Gurmehar’s college Lady

Shri Ram College have come out in strong support of her.



Related posts: