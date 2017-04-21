Making Housing More Affordable -Ontario Introducing Housing Affordability Measures for Homebuyers and Renters

Courtesy: www.ontario.ca

Ontario is taking action to make housing more affordable for homebuyers and renters by introducing the Fair Housing Plan. This set of 16 comprehensive measures would help more people find an affordable place to call home, while bringing stability to the real estate market and protecting the investment of homeowners.

These measures include introducing a 15 per cent Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) on non-Canadian citizens, non-permanent residents and non-Canadian corporations buying residential properties containing one to six units in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH).

Ontario’s economy benefits enormously from newcomers who decide to make the province home. The NRST would help to address unsustainable demand in this region, while ensuring Ontario continues to be a place that welcomes all new residents.

Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan would also expand rent control to all private rental units, including those built after 1991, strengthening protections for tenants against sudden, dramatic rent increases. In addition, it would empower Toronto and potentially other interested municipalities to introduce a tax on vacant homes to encourage owners to sell or rent unoccupied units.

The province will also work with municipalities and other partners to identify provincially owned surplus lands that could be used for affordable and rental housing development.

Housing is essential for families across Ontario, yet too many people are being affected by the growing pressures of trying to buy a home or afford their rent. In particular, the GGH has experienced dramatic price increases in recent months. While rising prices reflect the economic strength of the region and have benefited current homeowners, the cost of buying or renting is creating a massive burden for too many people and families.

Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan includes an additional 12 measures, such as introducing a targeted $125-million, five-year program to encourage the construction of new purpose-built rental apartment buildings by rebating a portion of development charges. The government will also work to better understand and tackle practices that may be contributing to tax avoidance and excessive speculation in the housing market, such as “paper flipping” — a practice that includes entering into a contractual agreement to buy a residential unit and assigning it to another person prior to closing. The Fair Housing Plan will also include a new Housing Supply Team of dedicated provincial employees to identify barriers to specific housing development projects and work with developers and municipalities to find solutions.

Taken together, these new policies represent a substantial, multi-faceted plan to address Ontario’s rising housing costs so that families can access housing that meets their needs.

Making it more affordable to buy or rent a home is part of Ontario’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

QUOTES

” People work hard to provide for their families. They should be able to rent or enter the real estate market without making great sacrifices or taking on a huge amount of risk. At the same time, we recognize the need to protect the significant investment homeowners have made. This plan balances those needs to stabilize the market and prevent a sharp correction that would be harmful to everyone.”

- Kathleen Wynne

Premier of Ontario

” A strong housing market reflects Ontario’s strong economy. However, everyone deserves housing choices that are affordable. Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan is a thoughtful way to address the recent price increases in our housing and rental market so that affordable housing is available to people and meets the diverse needs of our communities.”

- Charles Sousa

Minister of Finance

” We know that a strong rental market in Ontario is one that balances affordability for tenants with the right conditions for continued investment in rental properties by landlords. Strengthening Ontario’s rental market is an important way our Fair Housing Plan will help make everyday life more predictable, affordable and fair for Ontarians so they can continue to put down roots in the communities they love.”

- Chris Ballard

Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy



