Malala Yousafzai to receive honorary Canadian citizenship

Malala Yousafzai giving her speech at UN headquarters in NY on July 12, 2013 Courtesy: God’s World, USA

OTTAWA – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has announced that Malala Yousafzai will visit Canada on April 12 to address the Canadian Parliament and to officially receive the honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon her in 2014. At 15 years old, Ms. Yousafzai was the target of Taliban assassins after she became an outspoken advocate for the right of girls to learn and to attend school. She has since become an international spokesperson for girls’ education and the rights of women and girls. In recognition of this work, she was

named a co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. Trudeau will take this opportunity to meet with Yousafzai to discuss girls’ empowerment through education

and how they can actively contribute to the sustainable development

of their communities and countries.



Related posts: