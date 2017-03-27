Massa Stands Tall as Solar Bears Top Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast struck first to take the lead with another snipe from their captain and all-time points leader Brandon Marino, however the Orlando Solar Bears scored six straight goals en route to a 7-2 final at the Powerade Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Marino got the scoring started at 8:55 mark with a shorthanded goal to get the Beast on the board. David Pacan poked the puck loose in the Beast’s end before breaking up the ice. Marino put a toe-drag move on Orlando starter Ryan Massa before firing in his 20th goal of the year.

After Marino’s first period tally, Orlando put the pedal to metal, exploding on offense for six straight goals. Tony Cameranesi drew the game even with a power-play goal at 9:58 and Darik Angeli scored at 12:27 to push the visitors ahead at the first intermission, 2-1.

Brampton outshot the Solar Bears 15-12 in the first twenty minutes but still trailed by a goal.

In the second period Orlando put the game out of reach with three more goals to make it 5-1 going into the final period.

Milos Bubela scored goals at 8:46 and 17:58 to make it 4-1 and 32 seconds later Chris Crane, with the help of Mason Marchment and Jon Jutzi, made it 5-1 going into the third period.

Joe Perry netted his 33rd goal of the year assisted by Eric Faille to kick off the third period’s scoring at 2:13, pushing the score to 6-1.

Despite the margin on the scoreboard, the Beast never quit. Just under two minutes, later David Vallorani capitalized on some impressive passing and one-timed his 29th goal of the season beyond the reach of Massa at 3:54, closing the gap to 6-2.

Brendan Miller finished off the game’s scoring with a dagger of a breakaway goal at 6:10 to make it 7-2.

Cameranesi found his man coming out of the penalty box and went tape-to-tape with a stretch pass to before Miller got Orlando their final goal of the game.

Ryan Massa performed admirably in the Orlando net and stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced to earn the games first star. Andrew D’Agostini, who entered the game in relief to start the third period, stopped eight shots in relief of Zachary Fucale, who made 19 saves through the first 40 minutes of play.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) David Vallorani (BRM) 2) Milos Bubela (ORL) 1) Ryan Massa (ORL). The Beast will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first time this season on the first stop of their final regular season road trip. The Beast return to the Powerade Centre on Wednesday April 5th for to take on their North Division rivals, the Wheeling Nailers.





Related posts: