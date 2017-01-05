Mayor Bonnie Crombie departs from the Region of Peel Police Services Board

Mayor Crombie Letter to Peel Police Board

Dear Chair Ahluwalia and Peel Police Board Members:

It is with mixed emotions that I depart from the Region of Peel Police Services Board. I welcomed the

opportunity to work alongside all of you. Public safety is critical to the well-being of our community and

these two years have been unprecedented for the Board.

I wish Councillor Sue McFadden the very best as she begins her term on the Board. It is my hope that all

Board members will build on the important work that has begun to modernize policing in Peel Region to

make it a model for the rest of the country.

Working together, we accomplished a great deal. We took action in the effort to limit street checks and

carding. The goal has always been to provide front-line police officers with the tools they need to do their

jobs, while at the same time protecting the rights and freedoms of all residents, despite race, religion or

ethnicity, or other characteristics.

Prior to the provincial government’s announcement, the Board passed a resolution recommending the

suspension of this practice. Our goal has been to work with Peel Police, residents, and local

organizations, to address repeated concerns and problems raised by the public because of street checks.

The Board also took steps to undertake a diversity and equity audit of the police services to ensure that

our Force is reflective of the people it serves and keeps safe. It is imperative that citizens feel they see

themselves in their police force.

For the first time in Peel Region, we presented the Police Services Budget in public for questions and

scrutiny. We brought about important reforms including public deputations – which will ensure residents

and community organizations have their voices heard and can be part of the policy solution.

As we look toward 2017, I am confident that the Board will continue to make the right decisions that will

continue to bring about important, necessary and transformative changes to elevate Peel Police’s

reputation as a modern, effective and respected police force. Put simply, as our society changes, so too

must our institutions.

Once again, it was an honour to work alongside all of you. I wish you all the best of luck as you continue

to work on behalf of the residents of Mississauga and Brampton.

Sincerely,

Bonnie Crombie, MBA, ICD.D

Mayor of Mississauga



