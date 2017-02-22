Mayor Crombie, Finance Minister Sousa, Working Together for Mississauga

On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I want to thank Ontario Finance Minister and Mississauga South MPP Charles Sousa for coming to our Civic Centre to discuss Mississauga’s 2017 Ontario government pre-budget submission and other important city-building priorities, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today.

“Mississauga plays a significant role in driving Ontario’s economy. We always look for ways to help our local businesses grow, while improving the quality of life for all Peel residents. Whether it’s investing $1.4 billion in the Hurontario LRT, supporting the redevelopment of Lakeview waterfront or increasing funding for Trillium Health Partners to reduce wait times and improve hospital stays for patients and families. I thank Mayor Crombie and our city councillors for sharing their priorities on how together we can make Mississauga and Ontario a better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Minister Sousa.

Discussions between Mayor Crombie and Minister Sousa focused on investments for transit, infrastructure and new dedicated, accountable and transparent revenue tools for municipalities to make important and lasting investments.

“We applaud the provincial government’s focused commitment to build regionally-integrated transit and modern infrastructure,” Mayor Crombie said, citing the Ontario government’s April 2015 to commitment fully fund the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT).

“With gridlock costing our economy billions each year, a reliable and extensive transit network will help grow the economy and allows businesses to better invest, grow and compete in places like Mississauga,” Mayor Crombie added.

Of note, Mayor Crombie highlighted the City of Mississauga’s efforts to bring all-day two-way Go Train service to the Milton and Kitchener GO Train lines, with the Missing Link Plan and the need for ongoing and dedicated provincial funding for the Downtown Mississauga MiWay Bus Transitway.

Mayor Crombie reiterated her support for the government’s decision to double the gas tax funding. Mississauga can now expect approximately $33 million in gas tax funding, Mayor Crombie said, adding that “Municipalities and the Province need to take urgent action and have an honest debate about how to fund transit with revenue tools that ensure permanent, dedicated and long-term funding.”

“Investing in communities like Mississauga is part of our plan to grow Ontario’s economy and create jobs. By providing municipalities and communities with an additional share of revenues, we are helping address infrastructure challenges, reduce gridlock and build stronger public transportation systems,” said Minister Sousa.





