Mayor Crombie Marks Black History Month 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I join with our community to mark Black History Month, which takes place every February in Mississauga and communities across Canada and around the world.

“Black History Month is an opportunity for residents to pay tribute to the important, enriching and lasting city-building contributions Canadians of African and Caribbean heritage have made as entrepreneurs, public servants, spiritual leaders, artists, and athletes, among so many other professions.

“Black History Month is also an opportunity to remember and reflect on the persecution generations of Black Canadians experienced. During the 19th Century many came to Upper Canada as fugitive slaves and free men and women, in search of new, safe and better lives.

“I encourage residents to drop by any of our Mississauga Library locations, which house a wealth of knowledge in the form of publications, DVDs, and articles about Black history, that residents will find informative.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us reflect on the important role that Black Canadians have played in shaping Mississauga – a city that celebrates and embraces the diversity of its people.”



