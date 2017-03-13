Mayor Crombie Marks Holi 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join our community’s vibrant Indian community to celebrate Holi which began this evening.

“Holi represents a time of reflection and renewal. It offers us an opportunity to come together to celebrate the values that connect all of us – hope, friendship and goodwill.

“At the heart of Holi festivities, is the welcoming of the spring season. We celebrate spring as a time of new beginnings and new opportunities for the days, weeks and months ahead.

“With spring, come blossoms of vibrant colours from budding flowers, trees, fruits, vegetables and other natural splendours.

“Families in Mississauga and across Canada will celebrate this festival by partaking in dance, lighting bonfires and painting each other in brightly coloured powders.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation and our nation’s founding, let us reflect on how important diversity is to Canada’s past and promising future.

“Mississauga is a dynamic place because of the efforts of our Indian and broader South Asian communities.

“Let me wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Holi!

“Shubh Holi!”



