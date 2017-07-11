Mayor Crombie Marks Imamat Day

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join with our local Shia Ismaili Muslim community to mark the historic diamond jubilee of the 49th hereditary Imam and spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“As a global spiritual leader, and honorary Canadian citizen, His Highness continues to inspire people of all cultures and faiths to work toward advancing important causes that seek to enrich, safeguard and elevate the quality of life of people in communities around the world.

“Canada is proudly home to the Aga Khan Museum located in Toronto. Through art, heritage, education, research and public engagement, this institution seeks to break down barriers and promote tolerance and shared values among all people.

“This celebrated 60th anniversary of the Aga Khan’s tenure and inspiring leadership, coincides with the important milestone of the 150th anniversary of Confederation and our nation’s founding. For all Canadians, these occasions are an important opportunity to remember how the teachings of faith, rooted in love, compassion and humility, can be a positive force for good that shapes society for the better.

“Once again, on behalf of all Mississaugans, we celebrate Imamat Day with Ismaili Canadians and we wish everyone a Khushali Mubarak!”



