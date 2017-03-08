Mayor Crombie Marks International Women’s Day 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join with communities from across Canada, and around the world, to celebrate International Women’s Day 2017.

“This year’s theme is Be Bold for Change. As we prepare to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, and our nation’s founding, Canadians need bold leadership to shape our country’s promising future. Mississauga’s remarkable young women are up to the job and I encourage all young women to ask themselves: what bold actions can I take to shape Canada’s next 150 years?

“This morning, I look forward to welcoming female high school students from across Mississauga for our first ever Mayor’s IWD Young Women’s Empowerment Breakfast with special guest, Her Honour, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. Each student in attendance will be challenged to answer that question.

“Each year, International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to reflect on the countless political, social, and economic contributions and accomplishments of women in our communities, in our workplaces, and in our lives.

“The privilege I have to serve as mayor of Canada’s sixth largest city was made possible because of trailblazers like Emily Murphy and the Famous Five, who fought so women could be recognized as full citizens and undertake leading roles in government and the development of public policy.

“Today, I serve alongside five dedicated female councillors. Our team of municipal professionals is led by our City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer, Janice Baker, who is supported by a number of women in high-ranking positions including our City Solicitor and nearly 20 female directors – responsible for issues ranging from Economic Development, Legislative Services and Internal Audit.

“A few months back we announced that Natalie Lue was hired as Chief Executive Officer of our world-class Living Arts Centre. And we can’t forget the legendary Hurricane Hazel McCallion who presided over Mississauga for an astonishing 36 consecutive years.

“I could go on and on because the list goes on and on. Mississauga and Peel are living proof that women continue to make important, lasting and positive inroads in society. Look beyond our own borders and you will find women making significant inroads at all levels of government as provincial and federal cabinet ministers, premiers, and members of the Supreme Court.

“On International Women’s Day let us always work to build a strong sense of community that rewards, respects and guarantees women – of all ages – are mentored and encouraged to pursue their dreams.”



Related posts: