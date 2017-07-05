Mayor Crombie Marks Peel Pride Flag Raising 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we welcome all residents and visitors to City Hall to proudly raise and fly the rainbow Pride flag here at Celebration Square.

“We recently marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation and our nation’s founding. Canada’s cities and towns embody the very best of country – places where all people, no matter gender or sexuality, faith or ethnicity, are safe, have dignity and can confidently participate in civic life; where residents are welcomed, invited and encouraged to share and celebrate their culture and faith for everyone to experience, appreciate and enjoy.

“Mississauga is a world-class city where the LGBTQ2S community is welcomed and encouraged to celebrate life and to give back by further enriching all Mississaugans.

“Equal rights, freedom, tolerance and respect are bedrock principles of flourishing communities. These values are what make Mississauga, and cities and towns throughout Canada, safe and inviting places to call home.

“I wish to further recognize the members, organizers and leadership from Peel Pride and Pride Week in Peel for providing important and accessible support services, programs and events year round.

“To all those committed to building a more dynamic and inclusive Mississauga – thank you for your commitment and lasting contributions.”



