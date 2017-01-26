Mayor Crombie Marks Republic Day of India 2017

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join with the vibrant Indian community to recognize Republic Day of India – an important period in India’s rich history, when the country’s constitution officially became law.

“During this time, the people of India took an important step forward – charting their own future as a respected, independent nation. Republic Day of India endures as an important milestone for the world’s largest democracy.

“Each day men and women of Indian heritage make important city-building contributions to our community as public servants, volunteers, educators, artists and successful entrepreneurs.

“Mississauga is home to a significant Indian diaspora. The strong cultural connections that Mississauga has to Indian communities provide a tremendous opportunities to generate new local economic development here at home.

“I recently joined a delegation from the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce for an investment mission to India. This was an opportunity to further promote economic development opportunities, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. We generated a number of important business development leads which is a testament to the importance of Canada’s relationship with India, as a trusted, respected partner.”





Related posts: