Mayor Crombie, Prime Minister Trudeau Discuss Mississauga Priorities

On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, it gives me great pride to welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau here to Canada’s sixth-largest city, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today.

“City-building is nation-building,” Mayor Crombie added. “When we work to address the issues and achieve real results for the people of Mississauga, all of Canada is better positioned to grow, prosper and succeed.”

Mayor Crombie used the opportunity to discuss the Council-approved City of Mississauga’s 2017 pre-budget submission with Prime Minister Trudeau. This calls for federal funding to build regionally-integrated transit, modern infrastructure and affordable housing, “and our ongoing commitment to build a complete city with an unrivalled quality of life,” Mayor Crombie added.

Mayor Crombie highlighted the Missing Link – a plan that will facilitate all day, two-way, GO Train service on the Milton line. The Missing Link opens up the continental gateway allowing for the better movement of goods and people, while at the same time making our economy stronger and more competitive.

The Missing Link is a project of national scale and scope, Mayor Crombie said, adding that “the priorities of Mississauga are the priorities of Canadians.”

Also in attendance were Mississauga Members of Parliament: Sven Spengemann (Mississauga-Lakeshore); Peter Fonseca (Mississauga-East Cooksville); Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre); Iqra Khalid (Mississauga-Erin Mills); and Gagan Sikand (Mississauga-Streetsville).

During the meeting, Mayor Crombie reiterated Council’s support for the Trudeau government and MP Khalid’s Private Members’ Motion (M-103) to combat Islamophobia, all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.

“No one should ever have to think twice about calling Canada home. Canada’s cities and towns must always be welcoming and inclusive,” Mayor Crombie said. “Eliminating systemic racism, religious discrimination and Islamophobia is a national call to action,” Mayor Crombie added.

Last week Council unanimously passed a motion in support of M-103. Council has also invited the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to hold hearings in Mississauga using City meeting space, Mayor Crombie said, adding that “Mississauga is enriched by diversity. Council knows that local community groups, organizations and residents can be an important part of the solution and help the Canadian Heritage Committee fulfill the goals set out in M-103.”

Mayor Crombie concluded by thanking Prime Minister Trudeau and Mississauga’s MPs for “committing to make cities more livable places by investing in the priorities of Canada’s municipalities including, transit, infrastructure and housing.”





