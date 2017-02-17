Mayor Crombie Supports MP Khalid Motion Combating Islamophobia and Racism

The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in response to the Private Members’ Motion (M-103) brought forward by Mississauga-Erin Mills Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid, to combat Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination:

“I want to congratulate MP Khalid for bringing forward her motion to address the very serious problems of racism and discrimination and for refusing to back down in the face of bigoted opponents. I wish to further recognize Mississauga MPs Sven Spengemann and Omar Alghabra for seconding MP Khalid’s motion.

“Issues of national importance, like efforts to combat systemic racism, religious discrimination and Islamophobia specifically, have a direct impact on safeguarding and elevating the quality of life of Canada’s sixth largest city, Mississauga.

“As Mayor, I have seen Canada’s cities at their best. Our communities are where all people, of all backgrounds, are free to raise a family, earn an education, start a business, celebrate their faith in peace, and give back as responsible and compassionate citizens.

“No one should ever have to think twice about calling Canada home. Canada’s cities and towns must always be welcoming and inclusive. Eliminating systemic racism, religious discrimination and Islamophobia is a national call to action. As a federal Member of Parliament, I stood up against racism, intolerance and religious persecution and maintain that we must continue to be vigilant so that rights and freedoms are protected. It requires a united front. All parties in Parliament must support MP Khalid’s motion.

“Mississauga is ready to do its part. During this Wednesday, February 22 meeting of Council, Councillors will debate a Mississauga motion to support M-103. Our motion will invite the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to hold hearings in Mississauga and wave the fees for using meeting space.

“Mississauga is enriched by diversity. Council knows local community groups, organizations and residents can be an important part of the solution and help the Canadian Heritage Committee fulfill the goals set out in M-103.”





Related posts: